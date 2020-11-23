Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases 297,628 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 433.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,628 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $107,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,285,287,000 after buying an additional 5,388,891 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,569,998,000 after buying an additional 4,443,526 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Alibaba Group by 32.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,916,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,648,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102,571 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in Alibaba Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,427,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,543,411,000 after purchasing an additional 118,274 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,549,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,922,654,000 after purchasing an additional 285,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Benchmark increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.40.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $270.51. 811,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,596,580. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $169.95 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The firm has a market cap of $732.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $293.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.38.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $13.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

