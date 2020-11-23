Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases 39,499 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,429,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,499 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 0.6% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $201,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Papp L Roy & Associates grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 10,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 12,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRK. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $20,360,651.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,221,318.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.62. 326,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,437,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $92.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.27. The company has a market cap of $203.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.42.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 55.13%. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

