Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Trims Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,629,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,175 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $129,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 287,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,180,000 after purchasing an additional 11,394 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 887,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,821,000 after purchasing an additional 56,641 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

KO stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $52.46. 580,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,293,754. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $10,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $4,975,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $20,264,000. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on KO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.88.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

