MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MacroGenics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics. The Company has a diverse portfolio of product candidates focused in three therapeutic areas: oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. MacroGenics Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

MGNX has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup downgraded MacroGenics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on MacroGenics from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded MacroGenics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. MacroGenics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.38.

Shares of MacroGenics stock opened at $22.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.99. MacroGenics has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $32.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 2.49.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.26. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 204.31% and a negative return on equity of 70.90%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MacroGenics will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 62,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $1,916,955.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 102,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,453. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $31,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,077.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,624 shares of company stock worth $2,523,812 in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 209,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in MacroGenics by 3.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

