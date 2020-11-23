Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Manchester United PLC operates a professional sports team. The Company manages the soccer team and all affiliated club activities of the Manchester United Football Club that includes the media network, foundation, fan zone, news and sports features, and team merchandise. Manchester United PLC is based in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

Separately, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Manchester United in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of Manchester United stock opened at $15.12 on Thursday. Manchester United has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $20.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.31. The company has a market capitalization of $588.76 million, a P/E ratio of -84.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09). Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $109.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Manchester United will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Manchester United’s payout ratio is presently -180.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Manchester United during the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Manchester United during the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Manchester United during the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Manchester United during the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Manchester United during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

