Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. Acquires 535 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for about 3.7% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 98.2% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 67.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TXN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. 140166 upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.14.

In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $4,033,476.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,626,050.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 22,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.31, for a total transaction of $3,409,941.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,922,608.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,462 shares of company stock worth $12,281,336. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TXN traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $155.50. The stock had a trading volume of 72,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,308,272. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $164.63.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

