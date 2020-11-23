Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. Acquires New Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,538,000. Nasdaq accounts for 2.9% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1,029.2% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 214.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NDAQ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $143.50 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $152.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.54.

NDAQ traded down $0.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $125.41. 14,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,941. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.84. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.66 and a fifty-two week high of $139.50. The stock has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.20%.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $397,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,244.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

