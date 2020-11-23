Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 45,226 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 45,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,010,000. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 4.2% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,308.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,195,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,035,000 after buying an additional 2,968,901 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 39.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,542,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,412,702,000 after buying an additional 2,714,243 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth about $364,197,000. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 34.7% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,462,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $914,266,000 after buying an additional 1,405,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth about $233,938,000.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $3.17 on Monday, reaching $172.52. The stock had a trading volume of 925,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,681,587. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $136.12 and a 1 year high of $194.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.33.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

