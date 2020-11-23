Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,585 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for about 4.2% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $7,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 138.8% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Home Depot by 201.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in The Home Depot by 34.0% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in The Home Depot by 51.4% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.06.

Shares of HD stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $270.69. 108,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,825,574. The business has a 50 day moving average of $279.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.68. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95. The company has a market capitalization of $290.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,341,836.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

