Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. Has $6.77 Million Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,944 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for 3.6% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $6,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 74.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.17.

In other news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 8,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.52, for a total value of $2,077,503.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,403,681.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.29, for a total transaction of $1,376,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,432,041.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 560,087 shares of company stock worth $141,920,224 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $256.50. 171,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,914,507. The stock has a market cap of $234.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.47, a PEG ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $252.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.97. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

