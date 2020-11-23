Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. Has $7.55 Million Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley accounts for approximately 4.0% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $7,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 10.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,840,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,927 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,288,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,146,000 after purchasing an additional 173,718 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,654,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,176,000 after purchasing an additional 330,866 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 225.7% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,494,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 29.6% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,938,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,030,120. The company has a market capitalization of $104.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.76. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $60.13.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Several brokerages have commented on MS. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.59.

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $989,518.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hutham S. Olayan bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.40 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 190,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,545,334.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,000 and sold 1,020,298 shares valued at $998,009. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.