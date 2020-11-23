Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. Has $7.79 Million Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems accounts for approximately 4.1% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $7,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEEV. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,023,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914,812 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,108,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,900,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,730 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 44,493.5% in the 2nd quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 878,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,936,000 after acquiring an additional 876,522 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,916,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,152,638,000 after acquiring an additional 648,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 816,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,299,000 after acquiring an additional 373,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total value of $691,427.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,315.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brent R. Bowman sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.79, for a total transaction of $48,202.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,949.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,128 shares of company stock worth $8,075,594 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $293.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.28.

NYSE VEEV traded down $3.05 on Monday, reaching $271.20. 22,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,195,107. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $313.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.70. The stock has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a PE ratio of 133.13, a P/E/G ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $353.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

