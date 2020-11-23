Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 4.6% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $142,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 55.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 530.4% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 73.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,210,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.86, for a total transaction of $10,109,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,697,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,843,073,888.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 521,751 shares of company stock valued at $165,787,386. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $8.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $331.87. The stock had a trading volume of 146,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,865,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $322.01 billion, a PE ratio of 49.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $367.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $328.52 and its 200-day moving average is $316.79.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.18.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.