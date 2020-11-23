MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Acquires 100 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 4.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 417.1% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 10.0% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 658,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 42.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 16.3% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DG traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $211.15. 56,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,160,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.40. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $225.25. The company has a market cap of $52.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $215.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.79.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.68. Dollar General had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 8,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.20, for a total transaction of $1,762,310.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,924 shares in the company, valued at $3,002,708.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 8,470 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total transaction of $1,777,006.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,968 shares in the company, valued at $4,399,086.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,435 shares of company stock valued at $19,984,494 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DG. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dollar General from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Dollar General from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.27.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

