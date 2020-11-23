MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Acquires 667 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Centene by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 13,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 112,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 100,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,859,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 36,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,327,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,436,000 after acquiring an additional 157,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNC traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,554,624. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $74.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.04 and a 200-day moving average of $63.67.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $29.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.30 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stephens cut shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.53.

In other Centene news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $21,036,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $87,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 444,224 shares of company stock worth $30,287,907 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

