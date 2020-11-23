MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Acquires New Holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,630 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ICHR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Ichor in the first quarter worth $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Ichor by 391.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Ichor by 6.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 725,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,902,000 after purchasing an additional 45,093 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Ichor by 27.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Ichor by 90.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 14,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

ICHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Ichor from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Ichor stock traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.85. 12,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,502. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $39.83. The company has a market cap of $675.64 million, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.18.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $227.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.45 million. Ichor had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 17.61%. Ichor’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 44,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $1,229,627.83. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 65,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,239.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $34,680.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,248.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

