MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Acquires Shares of 1,800 Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,800 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPH. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 149.3% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,670 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 34.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,493 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 40.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,247 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 8.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,370 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. 27.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Suburban Propane Partners alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SPH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Argus upgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Suburban Propane Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of Suburban Propane Partners stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $16.04. The stock had a trading volume of 6,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,919. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $22.97. The company has a market cap of $991.23 million, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.68.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The energy company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.12. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 11.66%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 2nd. Suburban Propane Partners’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

In other news, VP Michael A. Schueler sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $79,740.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,001.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Suburban Propane Partners Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Suburban Propane Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suburban Propane Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.