MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Has $32,000 Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 30.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 27,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 36,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 8,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.08.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,539,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,854,693. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.77. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $71.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $156.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.84%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.