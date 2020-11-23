MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Has $539,000 Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC reduced its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Danaher by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,336,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $943,593,000 after purchasing an additional 96,524 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,960,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $523,479,000 after purchasing an additional 75,308 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,923,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $629,622,000 after purchasing an additional 122,647 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,809,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $496,860,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,739,315 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $484,392,000 after purchasing an additional 54,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.19.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 77,909 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total transaction of $16,010,299.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,447.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 28,389 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.50, for a total value of $6,657,220.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,110,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 224,248 shares of company stock worth $49,077,431. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

DHR traded down $4.90 on Monday, hitting $220.86. 123,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,865,091. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.60 and a fifty-two week high of $248.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $229.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.58. The stock has a market cap of $160.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

