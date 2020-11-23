MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Increases Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 76,950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,493,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 30,710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,771,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on LMT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.18.

LMT traded up $3.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $371.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,101. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $442.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $378.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.