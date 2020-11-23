MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,814 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 220,445 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,638 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,606 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 165.2% during the second quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 33,195 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 20,680 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at $2,098,000. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.2% during the second quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 949,056 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,264,000 after acquiring an additional 37,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $2,015,563.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $1,890,450.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 340,007 shares of company stock worth $14,047,269. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 820,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,845,021. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.83 and its 200 day moving average is $42.85. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.54.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

