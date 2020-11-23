MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Purchases 2,941 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.8% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.7% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $34,000.

VWO stock remained flat at $$47.90 during mid-day trading on Monday. 824,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,126,115. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $48.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.33.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

