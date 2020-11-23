MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Raises Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,703 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,378 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up approximately 0.8% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of T. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth $62,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth $70,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 844.0% during the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:T traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.65. 896,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,542,992. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.36. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank lowered AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lowered AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded AT&T to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

