MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Raises Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 79.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 89.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 41,467,038 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,581,552,000 after purchasing an additional 19,581,216 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth $511,715,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in Comcast by 59.3% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 28,523,676 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,111,853,000 after buying an additional 10,620,893 shares during the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. acquired a new position in Comcast during the second quarter worth $279,058,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Comcast by 8.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,925,320 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,131,972,000 after buying an additional 2,651,445 shares during the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.80. 854,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,882,604. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $224.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $50.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.55.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

A number of research firms have commented on CMCSA. ValuEngine raised shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.90.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.