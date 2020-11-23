MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Reduces Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 0.7% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $233,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 60.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.4% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 9,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 401,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Finally, FCG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% during the second quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 33,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.39. 1,591,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,299,949. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $41.99. The company has a market cap of $203.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

See Also: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.