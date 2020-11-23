MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 312 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.3% during the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 85,555 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $125,732,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. Aua Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 128,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $188,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,162.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total transaction of $88,405.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,439.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162 shares of company stock valued at $245,920. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOG traded down $4.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,737.38. The stock had a trading volume of 80,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,282. The firm has a market cap of $1,178.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,818.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,622.42 and a 200 day moving average of $1,514.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,950.00 target price (up previously from $1,850.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,786.86.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

