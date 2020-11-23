MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Sells 156 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Posted by on Nov 23rd, 2020

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC cut its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,524 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,484,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,943,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $1,642,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,920,027.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,072 shares of company stock worth $23,627,774. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded up $4.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $208.10. The stock had a trading volume of 353,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,953,551. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $217.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.12. The company has a market cap of $396.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on V. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.14.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

