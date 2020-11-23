MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Sells 327 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.0% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $60,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $358.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,725,698. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $365.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $346.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.