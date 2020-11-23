MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Sells 75 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 459 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Aua Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its position in Amgen by 37.5% during the third quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 110,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,958,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Amgen by 11.8% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 25,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 323,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $82,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 8.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amgen from $273.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Amgen from $237.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Truist upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.54.

AMGN traded down $1.13 on Monday, hitting $222.04. 86,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,844,278. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.05 and a 12 month high of $264.97. The company has a market cap of $129.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $233.72 and its 200-day moving average is $239.00.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

