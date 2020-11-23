Melon (MLN) Trading Up 36.6% Over Last 7 Days

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 23rd. During the last seven days, Melon has traded up 36.6% against the US dollar. One Melon token can currently be bought for $28.92 or 0.00157212 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Melon has a total market capitalization of $30.01 million and $2.50 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00081337 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005446 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00023134 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.74 or 0.00373641 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000063 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003585 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005434 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $586.95 or 0.03190173 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00028415 BTC.

Melon Token Profile

MLN is a token. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,524,032 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,037,389 tokens. Melon’s official website is melonport.com . The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here

Melon Token Trading

Melon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Melon using one of the exchanges listed above.

