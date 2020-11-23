Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,241 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $15,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 46.3% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,038,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,649,000 after buying an additional 644,925 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.3% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 626,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% in the second quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 6,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $20,360,651.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 422,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,221,318.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MRK stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.62. 326,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,437,854. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.42.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 55.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

