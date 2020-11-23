Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $333.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MESA LABORATORIES, INC. designs, develops, acquires, manufactures and markets instruments and systems utilized in connection with industrial applications and hemodialysis therapy. “

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

MLAB has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a sector weight rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $288.75.

Shares of MLAB stock opened at $279.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $272.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 12.54 and a current ratio of 13.18. Mesa Laboratories has a one year low of $181.90 and a one year high of $292.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -399.44 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.20%.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, CFO John Sakys sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $285,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Kelly sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $43,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,990 shares in the company, valued at $729,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,620 shares of company stock worth $2,608,969. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 4,738.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 13,789 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 13,504 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $572,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mesa Laboratories (MLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.