Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing and commercializing the investigational new drug etripamil for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. The company’s lead product candidate consists of MSP-2017, a nasal spray. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Montréal, Canada. “

MIST has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Cowen boosted their price target on Milestone Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer raised Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Milestone Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.35.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.99. The stock has a market cap of $200.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 4.73. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $642,000. 39.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes etripamil for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for the treatment of atrial fibrillation, angina, and other cardiovascular indications.

