Mizuho Bank Ltd. Buys 110,000 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Mizuho Bank Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,070,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 36.2% of Mizuho Bank Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Mizuho Bank Ltd. owned 0.25% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $189,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 194,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,577,000 after acquiring an additional 31,327 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 684.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 10,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 9,379 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GLD traded down $3.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $172.62. 948,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,681,587. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $136.12 and a 52 week high of $194.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.33.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

