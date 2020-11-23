Monty R. Lamirato Sells 7,487 Shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Stock

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) CFO Monty R. Lamirato sold 7,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $223,187.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,079.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:GRWG traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.14. 154,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,610,778. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,608.80 and a beta of 2.29. GrowGeneration Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $30.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.86.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 0.86%. As a group, research analysts predict that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRWG. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in GrowGeneration by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 253,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in GrowGeneration in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in GrowGeneration in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in GrowGeneration in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in GrowGeneration by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. 37.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRWG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on GrowGeneration from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on GrowGeneration from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub downgraded GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on GrowGeneration from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GrowGeneration presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.57.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

