National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Health Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which invests in income producing health care properties primarily in the long-term care industry. The company provides current income for distribution to stockholders through investments in health care related facilities, including long-term care facilities, acute care hospitals, medical office buildings, retirement centers and assisted living facilities. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on NHI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.88.

Shares of National Health Investors stock opened at $64.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 13.20 and a current ratio of 13.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.24 and a 200 day moving average of $59.94. National Health Investors has a fifty-two week low of $31.37 and a fifty-two week high of $91.12.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $84.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.87 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 57.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that National Health Investors will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $1.102 dividend. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 80.18%.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert G. Adams purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.45 per share, with a total value of $66,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in National Health Investors by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. raised its position in National Health Investors by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in National Health Investors by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in National Health Investors by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. 68.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

