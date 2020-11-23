NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeoPhotonics Corporation is engaged in the design and manufacture of photonic integrated circuit, or PIC, based modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive, high-speed communications networks. Products offered by the Company includes high-speed products that enable data transmission at 10Gbps, 40Gbps and 100Gbps, agility products such as ROADMs that dynamically allocate bandwidth to adjust for volatile traffic patterns, and access products that provide high-bandwidth connections to more devices and people over fixed and wireless networks. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NPTN. Needham & Company LLC upgraded NeoPhotonics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded NeoPhotonics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NeoPhotonics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on NeoPhotonics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NeoPhotonics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.38.

Shares of NYSE NPTN opened at $8.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.12 and a beta of 1.14. NeoPhotonics has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $10.34.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The business had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.92 million. NeoPhotonics had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.26%. NeoPhotonics’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 144.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 15,683 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 28.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 924,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after buying an additional 203,557 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 3.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 70,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in NeoPhotonics during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NeoPhotonics during the second quarter worth about $7,044,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

