NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.40 on December 15th

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of 1.40 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th.

NextEra Energy has increased its dividend by 43.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. NextEra Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 61.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect NextEra Energy to earn $2.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.8%.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $75.55 on Monday. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $43.70 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $148.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.07.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $9,077,356.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 10,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $3,042,300.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 384,134 shares of company stock worth $39,304,098. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $66.50 to $76.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $71.50 to $73.25 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.50 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.42.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

