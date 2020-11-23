NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NEP. Zacks Investment Research lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.96.

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $63.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.88. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $29.01 and a 12-month high of $69.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The solar energy provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.14. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 4th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -157.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEP. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,897 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $172,757,000 after acquiring an additional 293,712 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 396.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,684,238 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $160,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,988 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,326,087 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $119,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,276 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,818,641 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $109,033,000 after acquiring an additional 6,440 shares during the period. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 1,603,060 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $96,119,000 after acquiring an additional 249,693 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

