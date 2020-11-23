NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

NICE has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of NICE from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of NICE from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of NICE from $262.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NICE from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of NICE from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $249.82.

NICE stock opened at $239.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. NICE has a one year low of $110.59 and a one year high of $255.48.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.04 million. NICE had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NICE will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in NICE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,401,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NICE by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,598,000 after acquiring an additional 5,042 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NICE by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in NICE by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NICE by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 54.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

