NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stake Lifted by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,323 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. NIKE makes up 3.0% of RB Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in NIKE by 163.8% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Rowe boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.50.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 80,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.58, for a total transaction of $10,046,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total value of $1,424,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 737,276 shares of company stock valued at $92,619,637. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $134.21. 246,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,546,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.75. The firm has a market cap of $208.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.19, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $136.35.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.