NULS Market Capitalization Tops $26.60 Million (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. One NULS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001451 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NULS has a market capitalization of $26.60 million and $8.86 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NULS has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005436 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00031474 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00165038 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.54 or 0.01051908 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.72 or 0.00237612 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00101847 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 102,863.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00006713 BTC.

NULS Profile

NULS was first traded on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NULS is nuls.community . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NULS is nuls.io

NULS Coin Trading

NULS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

