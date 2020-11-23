NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $600.00 at Raymond James

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $550.00 to $600.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $600.00 price objective (up from $525.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a buy rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $528.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $537.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $523.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $540.84 and a 200-day moving average of $448.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.01 billion, a PE ratio of 96.23, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $180.68 and a 12 month high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 49,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.51, for a total value of $27,524,949.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 16,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.54, for a total transaction of $9,286,426.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,938,565.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,654 shares of company stock worth $61,687,595. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in NVIDIA by 226.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,827,816 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $301,754,000 after buying an additional 1,267,667 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 24.7% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,699,573 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,785,779,000 after buying an additional 929,423 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,602,920 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $16,565,183,000 after buying an additional 849,675 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in NVIDIA by 132.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,096,639 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $593,523,000 after buying an additional 625,745 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in NVIDIA by 117.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,033,456 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $391,772,000 after buying an additional 558,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

