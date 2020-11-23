NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $605.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $575.00 to $605.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $392.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Cowen boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $600.00 price target (up previously from $525.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $390.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $537.13.

NVDA opened at $523.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $323.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.23, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $180.68 and a 1 year high of $589.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $540.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $448.18.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.77, for a total value of $5,137,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,503,504.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 49,999 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.51, for a total value of $27,524,949.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,654 shares of company stock worth $61,687,595 in the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 10.6% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,975 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.3% in the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 477 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

