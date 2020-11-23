NYL Investors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

NYL Investors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 8.9% of NYL Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. NYL Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $22,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 345.4% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,738,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,251,279,000 after purchasing an additional 12,979,906 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,003,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $404,556,000 after acquiring an additional 253,179 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $279,760,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,822,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,550,000 after acquiring an additional 169,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,759,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,026,000 after acquiring an additional 437,265 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQD traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $137.72. 408,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,507,134. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.95 and a 12 month high of $139.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.39.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

