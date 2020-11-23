NYL Investors LLC Has $2.76 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

NYL Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF comprises about 1.1% of NYL Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. NYL Investors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $86.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,938. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.52 and a 200-day moving average of $77.61. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $87.21.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

