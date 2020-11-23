NYL Investors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

NYL Investors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of NYL Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. NYL Investors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5,490.5% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,485,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,207 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,778,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,736 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,947,000. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 639,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,988,000 after acquiring an additional 347,992 shares during the period. Finally, JBJ Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 831,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,621,000 after acquiring an additional 303,618 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.13. 17,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,566. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.09. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $56.98.

