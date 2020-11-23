Oil Search (OTCMKTS:OISHY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Oil Search (OTCMKTS:OISHY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Oil Search from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th.

Shares of OISHY opened at $12.93 on Thursday. Oil Search has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $27.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.84.

Oil Search Limited explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Papua New Guinea, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through PNG Business Unit and Alaska Business Unit segments. It is involved in the development, production, and sale of hydrocarbons, liquefied natural gas, crude oil, natural gas, condensate, naphtha, and other refined products; and power generation activities.

