Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Holdings Lowered by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,915 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 153.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 74.5% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 33.3% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 800 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $6,856,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,856,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 5,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $327,970.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,038,367.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 129,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,167. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.68.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.99. 555,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,116,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.39 and its 200 day moving average is $56.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $62.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.