Origin Asset Management LLP Has $688,000 Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Origin Asset Management LLP lessened its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth $26,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 29.1% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded up $4.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $133.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,612. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $63.89 and a one year high of $157.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.24. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 34.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.15.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,311 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,753,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,485 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 25,000 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $3,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,461,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,825 shares of company stock valued at $24,535,604 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

